ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $198.97 million and $1.77 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,741.35 or 0.99900889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00035551 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.24 or 0.00458954 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.26 or 0.00312502 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.70 or 0.00730373 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00127726 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003959 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

