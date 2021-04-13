RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.62 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $411.76 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00360161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.96 or 0.00180320 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00133030 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001777 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

