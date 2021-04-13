Redrow (LON:RDW) Sets New 12-Month High at $676.40

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 676.40 ($8.84) and last traded at GBX 671.80 ($8.78), with a volume of 253244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 657.40 ($8.59).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 686.10 ($8.96).

Get Redrow alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 609.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 534.47. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

In other Redrow news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

Redrow Company Profile (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.