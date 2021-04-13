Reef (REEF) Market Cap Hits $436.42 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Reef has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $436.42 million and approximately $69.77 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00056445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00044366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00084404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.00623220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032452 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

