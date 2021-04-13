Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,861,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Reelcause stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09. Reelcause has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

About Reelcause

Reelcause, Inc, a social media company, operates as a reward-based and crowdfunding platform in the United States. It offers its services in various categories, such as action and adventure, activity, animals, animation, art, auditions, bloopers and pranks, business and finance, children, choreography, classic, climate and weather, clubs and academics, comedy, competition, concert, conference, contest, crafts, culture, dance, design, documentary, drama, education, environmental, fantasy, farming, fashion, film, fitness, food, foreign, free speech, games, global relations, health services, history, home video, horror, humanitarian project, ideas and innovation, improvisation, independent, interests, international relations, leadership, life stories, live stream, martial arts, MDG support, military, movements, music, music video, musical, our planet, outdoors, party, people, personal matters, pets, photography, plants and nature, poetry, previews and reviews, project, rehearsal, research and development resources, resources, romance, science, SCI-FI, short film, show, skit, space and beyond, speech/presentation, sports, studies and surveys, talent, talks and debates, technology, theater, thriller, tourism, trade, transportation, TV, Vlogs (and journals), water and oceans, Webisodes, weird stuff, western, workshopÂ-training, world peace, youth, and uncategorized videos.

