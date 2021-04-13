Refereum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $90,738.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $124.38 million and approximately $90,738.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Refereum has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00053472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00084410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.01 or 0.00623127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00039990 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.