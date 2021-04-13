Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.22. 1,303,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

