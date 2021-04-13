Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 211.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,334 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.2% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $28,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.21.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $476.29. 9,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,868. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

