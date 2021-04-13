RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 859,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RGRX remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. 192,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,314. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
