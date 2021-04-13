RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 859,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RGRX remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. 192,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,314. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Get RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.