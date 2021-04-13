REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up to $33.75

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.75, but opened at $34.81. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 2,124 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $764,955.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,105 shares of company stock worth $1,721,499. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 88.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 109.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

