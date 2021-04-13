Regions Financial’s (RF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.
Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,247,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,167,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97.
In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.