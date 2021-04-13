Regions Financial’s (RF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,247,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,167,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

