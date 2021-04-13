Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.15

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.15 and last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 9282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

RLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.