Relx (LON:REL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,768.15

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,768.15 ($23.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,923.87 ($25.14). Relx shares last traded at GBX 1,911 ($24.97), with a volume of 1,277,355 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) target price on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,973.78 ($25.79).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,774.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,768.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The company has a market cap of £36.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Relx (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

