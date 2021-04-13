Render Token Hits Market Cap of $229.12 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00002339 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $229.12 million and $9.98 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00057359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00088156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.16 or 0.00624403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00039509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00031982 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,379,694 coins and its circulating supply is 154,378,729 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.