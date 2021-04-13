renDOGE (RENDOGE) 1-Day Volume Tops $169,030.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $244,514.88 and $169,030.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00263526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.60 or 0.00679305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.90 or 0.99821713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $582.41 or 0.00923082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

