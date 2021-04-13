Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 532.4% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RNECY stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. 53,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Renesas Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

