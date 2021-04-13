Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Down 4.3%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.66 and last traded at $58.26. 6,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,300,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.
The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.
About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
