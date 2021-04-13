Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Down 4.3%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.66 and last traded at $58.26. 6,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,300,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

