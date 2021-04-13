Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Up 509.4% in March

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, an increase of 509.4% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,037,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rennova Health stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Rennova Health has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Hospital Operations and Clinical Laboratory Services. The company provides a suite of healthcare related products and services for healthcare providers, patients, and individuals.

