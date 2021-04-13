Rentberry Market Cap Reaches $540,648.37 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Rentberry has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $540,648.37 and $1,042.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00055754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00085724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00633957 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00032547 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00039179 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.