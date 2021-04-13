REPO (REPO) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, REPO has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $202,666.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00067124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00260562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.74 or 0.00692632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,230.05 or 1.00047315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.23 or 0.00884861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

