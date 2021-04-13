Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Repsol in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS REPYY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 58,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,954. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

