Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Repsol in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS REPYY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 58,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,954. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

