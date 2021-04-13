Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on RSG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.
Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,915. Republic Services has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $104.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Republic Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
