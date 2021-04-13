Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RSG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,915. Republic Services has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $104.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Republic Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.