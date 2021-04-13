Request Reaches Market Capitalization of $142.57 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $142.57 million and $2.40 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00059782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00088589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.61 or 0.00639877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00031751 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

