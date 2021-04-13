Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 13th (ACAZF, APHA, CADE, EPOKY, ESYJY, IDA, IRTC, LHDX, LMNX, NILSY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 13th:

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a sell rating.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a reduce rating.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

