Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 13th (AAL, ABNB, ALRM, ALXO, AMRC, APEI, AVLR, AZRE, BMBL, BRMK)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 13th:

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL). They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of. JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO). They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI). They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK). JMP Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS). They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY). Evercore ISI issued an in-line rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF). They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Magal Security Systems (NYSE:ID). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). They issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI). They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST). They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM). Evercore ISI issued an in-line rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG). They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). They issued an overweight rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG). Tudor Pickering issued a buy rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). They issued an in-line rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC). They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN). They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH). They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM). They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX). They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC). Atlantic Securities issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.