Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 13th (AAL, ABNB, ALRM, ALXO, AMRC, APEI, AVLR, AZRE, BMBL, BRMK)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 13th:

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL). They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO). They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI). They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK). JMP Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS). They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY). Evercore ISI issued an in-line rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF). They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Magal Security Systems (NYSE:ID). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). They issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI). They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST). They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM). Evercore ISI issued an in-line rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG). They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). They issued an overweight rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG). Tudor Pickering issued a buy rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). They issued an in-line rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC). They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN). They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH). They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM). They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX). They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC). Atlantic Securities issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

