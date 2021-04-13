Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 13th (AKCCF, BXMT, CNTB, CTXS, FGBI, FNCH, GTBP, ICLR, INVE, LUMO)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 13th:

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO). They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

