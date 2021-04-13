Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 13th (AKCCF, BXMT, CNTB, CTXS, FGBI, FNCH, GTBP, ICLR, INVE, LUMO)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 13th:

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO). They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

