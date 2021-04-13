Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (ALO, BARC, BC8, EOAN, FNTN, ITT, JD, JET, LIGHT, MTX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 13th:

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

was given a €192.00 ($225.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €218.00 ($256.47) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$58.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.90 ($3.41) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €144.00 ($169.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Argus from $116.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

