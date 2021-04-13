Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (ALO, BARC, BC8, EOAN, FNTN, ITT, JD, JET, LIGHT, MTX)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 13th:

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €192.00 ($225.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €218.00 ($256.47) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$58.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.90 ($3.41) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €144.00 ($169.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Argus from $116.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.