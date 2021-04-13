Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 13th (ASC, ASGN, ASIX, ATDRY, AZRX, BAP, BBD, BLBD, BOOT, BSBR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 13th:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Get Ardmore Shipping Co alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products principally in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand and internationally. Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited, formerly known as Biostime Pharmaceuticals Limited., is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $568.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued a buy rating on the stock.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.30 ($5.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.