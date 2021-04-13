Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 13th (BAP, BMY, CENTA, CFR, GM, GTE, JBLU, LMNX, NUAN, QSR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 13th:

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities to a market perform rating. Itau BBA Securities currently has $195.00 price target on the stock.

Get Credicorp Ltd alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities to a buy rating. Truist Securities currently has $74.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $128.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry over the past year. Also, the company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Improving loan and deposit balances, along with efforts to enhance presence in the lucrative Texas markets through strategic acquisitions, seem encouraging and will likely support top-line growth in the quarters ahead. Further, the company's involvement in steady capital-deployment activities seems impressive and would enhance shareholders' value. However, significant exposure to real estate loan portfolios, rising expenses and worsening asset quality might hamper the company’s bottom-line growth. Nevertheless, manageable debt level makes Cullen/Frost less likely to default in case of any economic downturn.”

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The auto industry is battling semiconductor supply deficit and General Motors is not immune to it. Chip crunch has forced the firm to temporarily suspend operations at various factories. In fact, General Motors has already warned that 2021 pretax profits might take a $1.5-$2 billion hit, thanks to the shortfall of microchip. Moreover, high product launch costs, R&D expenses and capital expenditure are anticipated to dent margins. Capex for 2021 is anticipated between $9 billion and $10 billion, implying a significant uptick from $5.2 billion recorded in 2020. On a discouraging note, the firm envisions 2021 adjusted automotive free cash flow in the band of $1-$2 billion, indicating a decline from $2.6 billion in 2020. Further, high debt to capitalization of the firm restricts financial flexibility. Thus, the stock warrants a bearish stance.”

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a neutral rating to a positive rating. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $285.00 target price on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter is suffering from intensifying competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern. In order to boost user growth, the company is investing more in the development of new and innovative customer-centric products, which can keep margins under pressure in the near term. Twitter’s continuing investments on product development, international expansion, security measures and marketing & sales is expected to negatively impact profitability in the near term. Nevertheless, its initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Twitter’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.