Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 13th (AEE, AVVIY, BCKIF, BKFKF, BKNG, BMY, BXS, COMM, GNGBY, IHRT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 13th:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec to a buy rating.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. Berenberg Bank currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by analysts at Sberbank CIB from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

