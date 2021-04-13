Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REZI. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

