ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $496,175.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $3.71 on Tuesday, reaching $205.45. The company had a trading volume of 654,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,376. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $229,587,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

