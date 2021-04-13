Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $9.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $10.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Resonant by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RESN opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. Resonant has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

