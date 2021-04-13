Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Shares Down 0%

Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.48. 21,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 103,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Resonate Blends Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns, as well as events, deals, and messages on their cell phone via SMS messaging to gyms, bars, boutiques, dentists, salons, restaurants, investor relations firms, real estate agents, and digital marketing agencies.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.