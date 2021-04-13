Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Hits Market Cap of $11.63 Million

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $237,829.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00056838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.85 or 0.00624207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00032004 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Profile

MWAT is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.