Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

