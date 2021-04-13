Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research analysts have commented on RPAI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,870,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

