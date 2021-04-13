Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RPAI. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 1,036,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,870,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

