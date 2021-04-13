REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Down to $19.23

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.23, but opened at $18.43. REV Group shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 520 shares trading hands.

REVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,250 shares of company stock worth $442,105. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in REV Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

