Reviewing NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

NextCure has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextCure and Kintara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure N/A -10.00% -9.51% Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NextCure and Kintara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 1 4 5 0 2.40 Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

NextCure currently has a consensus price target of $22.55, suggesting a potential upside of 142.95%. Kintara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.86%. Given Kintara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kintara Therapeutics is more favorable than NextCure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of NextCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of NextCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextCure and Kintara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure $6.35 million 40.34 -$33.74 million ($2.15) -4.32 Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.13 million ($0.77) -2.19

Kintara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextCure. NextCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kintara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kintara Therapeutics beats NextCure on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing NC410, which is in Phase I for novel immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by an immune modulator called Leukocyte-Associated Immunoglobulin-like Receptor 1; and NC762, an immunomedicine targeting a molecule called human B7 homolog 4 protein, or B7-H4. Its discovery and research programs include an antibody in preclinical evaluation of other potential novel immunomodulatory molecules. NextCure, Inc. has a license agreement with Yale University. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China. The company was formerly known as DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2020. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

