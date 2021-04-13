Reviewing STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Advanced Micro Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $9.56 billion 3.74 $1.03 billion $1.15 34.08 Advanced Micro Devices $6.73 billion 14.47 $341.00 million $0.48 167.06

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Micro Devices. STMicroelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for STMicroelectronics and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 4 9 0 2.57 Advanced Micro Devices 3 7 21 0 2.58

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.48%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $90.77, indicating a potential upside of 13.19%. Given STMicroelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 9.41% 12.69% 7.46% Advanced Micro Devices 10.17% 33.04% 16.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats STMicroelectronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment comprises of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog and MEMS Group segment comprises of low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment comprises of general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen, Threadripper, AMD A-Series, AMD FX, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD Ryzen, AMD A-Series, AMD Athlon, AMD Ryzen PRO, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC and AMD Opteron brands; and chipsets under the AMD trademark. It also offers discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon brands; professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands; and Radeon Instinct and AMD Instinct accelerators for servers. In addition, the company provides embedded processor solutions under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

