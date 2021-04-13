Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 240.6% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapies to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP5063 for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder, as well as for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

