Revlon Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,817 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,877% compared to the typical volume of 229 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Revlon by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Revlon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 72,196 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the third quarter worth $103,000. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revlon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of REV stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. Revlon has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $606.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.71.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $626.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Revlon will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.