Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $36.98 and last traded at $36.98. Approximately 10,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 579,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Specifically, Director Peter Svennilson sold 24,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $1,082,644.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,801.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,930,000 after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $6,942,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.