REVV (REVV) Price Reaches $0.35

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. REVV has a market capitalization of $96.79 million and $8.35 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00056445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00084404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.00623220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00037509 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

