Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1,850.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,143 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 242,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,073,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 91.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

