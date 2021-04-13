RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in RH were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

NYSE:RH opened at $600.86 on Tuesday. RH has a 1 year low of $116.62 and a 1 year high of $619.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.22.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

