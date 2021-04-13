Rice Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 20th (OTCMKTS:RICEU)

Rice Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:RICEU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 20th. Rice Acquisition had issued 21,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $215,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Rice Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RICEU opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07.

About Rice Acquisition

There is no company description available for Rice Acquisition Corp.

