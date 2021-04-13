Rigel Finance Reaches Market Cap of $312,517.57 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $74.43 or 0.00117510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $312,517.57 and approximately $68,902.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00067565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00263155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.97 or 0.00682028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,230.99 or 0.99833571 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00021098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.91 or 0.00865072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.